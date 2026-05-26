Canada prepares to ink major LNG supply deal with Germany

Canada will sign a large-scale LNG agreement with Germany's SEFE for liquefied natural gas from the Ksi Lisims planned export facility on the coast of British Columbia, according to an industry source.

The agreement, to be announced Wednesday in Vancouver by Natural Resources Minister Tim Hodgson, comes as Ksi Lisims' backers have been working to finalise contracts with purchasers before making an expected final investment decision this year.

Ksi Lisims, SEFE and Canada's natural resources ministry declined to comment. Bloomberg first reported the plans.