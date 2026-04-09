Gas prices in Europe remain firm with LNG supply stuck in Persian Gulf

Dutch and British gas contracts posted small gains on Thursday morning as optimism about a quick resumption of liquefied natural gas shipments through the Strait of Hormuz after the US-Iran ceasefire faded.

The benchmark Dutch front-month contract at the hub was up €1.03 at €46.33 per megawatt hour by 08:33 GMT, data from the Intercontinental Exchange showed.

The British contract for April was up 2.92p at 117.17p per therm. "We expect a slight upwards revision today after yesterday's bearishness," said LSEG analyst Saku Jussila.