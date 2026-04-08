QatarEnergy moves to bring LNG production back online

QatarEnergy is preparing to restart liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

In March, QatarEnergy halted production of LNG and associated products due to military attacks on facilities in Ras Laffan and Mesaieed.

The company has restarted two out of three trains at QELNG North 1 (Qatargas-1), one of the sources said. QELNG North 1 is Qatar's first-ever LNG project and is located in Ras Laffan Industrial City.

The facility includes three conventional liquefaction trains with a combined capacity of approximately 10 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG.