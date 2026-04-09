FEATURE | Trump warns of major escalation if Iran fails to agree to a peace deal

US President Donald Trump vowed to retain military assets in the Middle East until a peace deal with Iran is reached and warned of a major escalation in fighting if it failed to comply, as oil prices rose on concerns over supply and restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump said in a social media post US ships, aircraft and personnel with additional ammunition and weaponry would remain in place to destroy, if necessary, "a substantially degraded enemy", but expressed confidence that a lasting deal would be agreed and followed.

"If for any reason it is not, which is highly unlikely, then the 'Shootin’ Starts,' bigger, and better, and stronger than anyone has ever seen before," Trump said, adding that contrary to "fake rhetoric", Iran had agreed not to pursue nuclear weapons and to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

"In the meantime our great Military is Loading Up and Resting, looking forward, actually, to its next Conquest. AMERICA IS BACK!"

Though both the United States and Iran declared victory in a five-week-old war that has killed thousands, their core disputes remained unresolved, with each side sticking to competing demands for a deal that could shape the Middle East for generations.