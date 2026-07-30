First Qatari LNG cargo leaves Strait of Hormuz since early July attack

A QatarEnergy-controlled liquefied natural gas tanker exited the Strait of Hormuz overnight, the first such vessel recorded by ship-tracking data leaving the waterway since July 11, data from analytics firms showed on Thursday.

The Al Areesh, which loaded a cargo at Qatar's Ras Laffan terminal around July 4 to July 6, sailed on July 29 from the strait blockaded in the Iran war, data from Kpler and LSEG showed.

LSEG data shows it is currently heading to Port Qasim in Pakistan, estimated to arrive on July 31. It is the first time a QatarEnergy-controlled LNG tanker has exited the Strait of Hormuz since the Al Rekayyat was struck in early July.