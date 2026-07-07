Suspected Iranian attack leaves Qatari LNG tanker with major damage

A Qatari LNG tanker suffered significant damage after the vessel was hit as it travelled through the Omani side of the Strait of Hormuz, four sources with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday, after reports that Iran's Revolutionary Guards fired missiles at ships transiting the waterway overnight.

It is the first time an LNG ship from Qatar, which is a mediator in the talks between Washington and Tehran, has been struck since the start of the Iran war at the end of February.

The vessel, Al Rekayyat, was loaded with liquefied natural gas and sent out distress signals seeking assistance after it was hit on its port side, one of the sources said, adding the crew were safe.

The engine room was on fire and filled with smoke and the crew was unable to assess further damage, they added.