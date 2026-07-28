Houthi blockade hits Yanbu crude loadings, but "dark" tankers may plug the gap

Visible crude loadings from the Red Sea port of Yanbu fell by at least 30 per cent last week after Yemen's Houthis declared a blockade on Saudi Arabia, Kpler and AXSMarine data showed, though Vortexa estimated that exports remained broadly stable, citing a rise in so-called dark tanker loadings.

Yanbu, Saudi Arabia's main Red Sea oil export hub, is a key outlet for crude shipped westward to Europe and North America via the SUMED pipeline and Red Sea routes, avoiding the Strait of Hormuz.

The focus on Yanbu has intensified as the Red Sea has emerged as a new front in the regional conflict that began with the US-Israeli attacks on Iran on February 28.