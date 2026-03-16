FACTBOX | Allies show caution as Trump presses for naval help against Iran

US President Donald Trump called on allies over the weekend to help secure the Strait of Hormuz as Iranian forces continue attacks on the vital waterway amid the US-Israeli war on Iran, now in its third week.

Trump said his administration has already contacted seven countries, but declined to identify them. In an earlier social media post, he said that he hoped China, France, Japan, South Korea, Britain and others would participate.

Iran has effectively shut the strait, a narrow passage of water between Iran and Oman, choking off a fifth of global oil supply in the biggest disruption ever. Below are how some countries have responded to Washington's call to send ships to the region.