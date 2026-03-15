Trump calls for allied warships after Iran threat to retaliate for US attack

US President Donald Trump urged other nations to send warships to the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, after Iran threatened escalation across the Middle East to retaliate for Washington's bombing of its main Persian Gulf island energy hub.

Tehran's ability to stop shipping through the strait, a major channel for oil and gas shipping, could give it enormous ​leverage over ⁠the US and its allies.

"The Countries of the World that ​receive Oil through the Hormuz Strait must take care of that passage, and we will help — ⁠A LOT!" Trump wrote in a social media post. "The US will also coordinate with those Countries so that ​everything goes quickly, smoothly, and well."

As the war entered its third week, Iran projected defiance after US forces hit military sites at Kharg Island, the gulf outpost that handles 90 per cent of Iranian oil exports. A drone attack had already disrupted a United Arab Emirates energy hub, the US embassy in Baghdad warned US citizens to leave Iraq and Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps urged the US to move industries out of the region.