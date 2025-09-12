European gas prices slip due to increased wind and LNG supply

Dutch and British wholesale gas prices edged down on Friday morning as higher wind output was expected from Monday and an increase in liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply.

The benchmark Dutch front-month contract at the TTF hub inched down by €0.33 to €32.05 per megawatt hour (MWh) by 08:15 GMT, LSEG data showed.

The November contract was down €0.23 at €32.94/MWh.