Under American pressure, EU weighs faster Russian oil and gas exit

The European Union is considering a faster phase-out of Russian fossil fuels as part of new sanctions against Moscow, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday after US pressure on Europe to stop buying Russian oil.

A ban on seaborne Russian crude oil has cut the EU's Russian oil imports by 90 per cent, but Hungary and Slovakia still import via a pipeline and Europe is expected to purchase about 13 per cent of its gas from Russia this year, though that is down from 45 per cent before Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, EU data shows.

EU officials are in Washington to discuss coordination on further Russia sanctions to cut off funding for its war in Ukraine. However, internal divisions and the need for global support raise questions over how effective such steps will be.