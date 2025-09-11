Russia's sanctioned Arctic LNG 2 makes third delivery to China as vessel departs

Arctic LNG 2, which was set to become one of Russia's largest LNG plants with eventual output of 19.8 million tonnes a year, was included in Western sanctions over Moscow's war in Ukraine and has been struggling to sell LNG from the project despite beginning production and loading cargoes in August 2024.

However, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said on Wednesday that President Donald Trump's stated priority is to bring the Russia-Ukraine war to an end without larger disruptions, when asked how the US would react to Chinese purchases of sanctioned Russian LNG cargoes.

