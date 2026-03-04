European gas prices edge down as market awaits Qatari LNG clarity

Dutch and British gas prices were slightly lower on Wednesday morning, after soaring earlier this week, but could remain volatile as the market tries to gauge how long Qatari supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) will remain disrupted.

The benchmark Dutch front-month contract at the TTF hub was down €1.02 at €53.27 per megawatt hour (MWh) by 10:18 GMT, data from the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) showed.

It hit an intraday day high of €65.79/MWh, its highest level since January 2023 on Tuesday but fell by €10 again by the end of the day.

The British April contract was down 3.92p at 137.07p per therm, ICE data showed.