Russia accuses Ukraine of attacking LNG carrier in Mediterranean

Russia's transport ministry on Wednesday accused Ukrainian naval drones of attacking a Russian liquefied natural gas carrier, the Arctic Metagaz, which caught fire in the Mediterranean a day earlier. If confirmed, it would be the first time that Ukraine has attacked a Russian LNG carrier.

The Security Service of Ukraine did not respond to a request for comment. Ukraine has frequently targeted Russian oil refineries and other energy infrastructure in an attempt to deprive Russia's war machine of funding.

Russia's transport ministry said all 30 crew members, who were Russian nationals, were safe.