European gas prices down on steady LNG supply and mild weather

Dutch and British wholesale gas prices ticked lower on Monday morning amid a steady supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and mild, windy weather limiting demand, but fresh Russia-related sanctions remain an upside risk.

The benchmark Dutch front-month contract at the TTF hub was down €0.46 at €32.19 per megawatt hour (MWh), or $11.07/mmBtu, by 08:43 GMT, LSEG data showed.