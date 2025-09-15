China takes fourth cargo from sanctioned Arctic LNG 2 project

China has received over 552,000 cubic metres of LNG from the first four cargoes of the sanctioned Russian project since late August.

A fifth cargo, the US-sanctioned vessel Iris, is underway and carrying more than 166,000 cubic metres of LNG loaded at Gydan on June 28, according to LSEG's ship-tracking data.

Arctic LNG 2, 60 per cent owned by Russia's Novatek, was set to become one of the country's largest LNG plants, with a target output of 19.8 million tonnes per year, but Western sanctions have clouded its prospects.

