European gas prices continue downward trend on steady gas supply

Dutch and British wholesale gas prices continued to ease, on Tuesday morning for the second session this week, trading in a narrow range, on stable supply from Norway and liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes.

The benchmark Dutch front-month contract at the TTF hub was down €0.24 at €31.81 per megawatt hour (MWh), or $11.34/mmBtu, by 09:06 GMT, LSEG data showed.