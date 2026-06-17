Australian unions and Inpex reach deal to end Ichthys LNG strikes

Australian unions said on Wednesday that they have reached a deal with Japan's Inpex to end strikes at the Ichthys liquefied natural gas (LNG) onshore and offshore facilities.

Australia's Offshore Alliance began strike action on June 2, which has disrupted LNG shipments and forced Inpex to shut one of two LNG production trains at the plant in Darwin this week.

"Unions have notified Inpex there will be a cessation of all strike action by 18:00 tonight," the Offshore Alliance, which includes the Australian Workers Union and the Maritime Union of Australia, said in a statement.