Inpex faces longer strike action at Australian LNG plant after tribunal defeat

Australia's Offshore Alliance said on Monday it will notify Inpex of its plans to extend industrial action beyond June 23, a day after the country's workplace tribunal rejected Inpex's application to halt strikes at its Ichthys LNG project.

The Offshore Alliance, made up of the Australian Workers Union (AWU) and the Maritime Union of Australia, in a social media post attributed the strike extensions plan to "intransigent" conduct by Inpex's industrial relations manager.

"INPEX have failed to meet the deadlines agreed in the FWC (Fair Work Commission) last night, to lock in the jobs of our members," the union group said in its social media post.