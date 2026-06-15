Inpex faces longer strike action at Australian LNG plant after tribunal defeat

Australia's Offshore Alliance said on Monday it will notify Inpex of its plans to extend industrial action beyond June 23, a day after the country's workplace tribunal rejected Inpex's application to halt strikes at its Ichthys LNG project.
The Offshore Alliance, made up of the Australian Workers Union (AWU) and the Maritime Union of Australia, in a social media post attributed the strike extensions plan to "intransigent" conduct by Inpex's industrial relations manager.
"INPEX have failed to meet the deadlines agreed in the FWC (Fair Work Commission) last night, to lock in the jobs of our members," the union group said in its social media post.
Inpex did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Australia's workplace tribunal, the Fair Work Commission (FWC), on Sunday rejected Inpex's claim that a shutdown would hurt the Australian economy due to lost export revenue and would risk dangerous blackouts.
The Offshore Alliance had led bargaining with Inpex since last year and first threatened strike action in April. The Electrical Trades Union is also part of the strike, which seeks better pay, career progression and job security.
Ichthys accounts for about 10 per cent of LNG supply from Australia, the world's second-largest LNG exporter.
(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)