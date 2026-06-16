Ichthys LNG exports face disruption as strike shuts production train

Japan's Inpex has shut one of two liquefied natural gas production trains at its Ichthys plant in Australia due to a strike, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

The closure of Australia's third-largest LNG plant is likely to hit exports and comes as global LNG supplies have tightened after the US and Israeli war with Iran reduced supplies from the Middle East.

An Inpex spokesperson declined to comment, but in a statement late on Monday Senior Vice President for Corporate Bill Townsend said the company expected an "imminent disruption to production at both onshore and offshore Ichthys LNG facilities".

On Sunday a tribunal rejected Inpex's bid to halt the strike and mandated the drafting of a new employment agreement.