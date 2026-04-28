Did an ADNOC gas tanker evade the Strait of Hormuz blockade?

A liquefied natural gas tanker managed by UAE's ADNOC has crossed the Strait of Hormuz and appears to be near India, ship-tracking data showed on Monday. If confirmed, this will be the first loaded LNG tanker to cross the strait since the Iran war started on February 28.

The 136,357-cubic-metre tanker, which is managed by ADNOC Logistics Services and was last seen in the Persian Gulf on March 30, has shown up off the west coast of India, suggesting it has crossed the Strait of Hormuz after several weeks without signal, according to data from ICIS LNG Edge, Marine Traffic and LSEG.

ADNOC declined to comment.

Ships around the gulf have been using evasive tactics such as stopping transmitting their locations or transmitting false identification numbers to avoid being targeted or detained, ship-tracking data showed.