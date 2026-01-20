VIDEO | US military seizes another Venezuela-linked tanker in the Caribbean

The US military said it seized a Venezuela-linked tanker on Tuesday in the Caribbean, marking the seventh such apprehension since the start of US President Donald Trump's month-long campaign to control Venezuela's oil flows.

The US military's Southern Command, which is overseeing nearly a dozen warships and thousands of troops in the Caribbean, said in a statement it apprehended the tanker Sagitta "without incident".

"The apprehension of another tanker operating in defiance of President Trump's established quarantine of sanctioned vessels in the Caribbean demonstrates our resolve to ensure that the only oil leaving Venezuela will be oil that is coordinated properly and lawfully," it said in a statement.