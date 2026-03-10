FEATURE | Trump warns Iran of harder strikes over oil blockade threat

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Tuesday they would not let any oil be shipped from the Middle East if US and Israeli attacks continue, prompting President Donald Trump to say the US would hit Iran much harder if it blocked exports.

The rhetoric did little to quell a fall in crude prices and a rally in global shares that followed Trump expressing confidence in a swift end to hostilities, even after Iran showed defiance by naming Mojtaba Khamenei as its new supreme leader.

Trump said on Monday the US had inflicted serious damage on Iran's military. He also predicted the conflict would end before the initial four-week time frame he had set out, although he has not defined what victory would look like.