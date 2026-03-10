Trump prediction on Middle East war brings oil prices down

Oil prices fell on Tuesday after hitting their highest level in more than three years in the prior session as US President Donald Trump predicted the war in the Middle East could end soon, easing concerns about prolonged disruptions to global oil supplies.

Brent futures fell $6.51, or 6.6 per cent, to $92.45 a barrel at 00:18 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down $6.12, or 6.5 per cent, to $88.65.

Oil prices surged past $100 a barrel on Monday, hitting session highs of $119.50 for Brent and $119.48 for WTI, their highest since mid-2022, as supply cuts by Saudi Arabia and other producers during the expanding US-Israeli war with Iran stoked fears of major disruptions to global supplies.