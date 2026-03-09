Embattled Iran names Khamenei's thuggish son Mojtaba as new supreme leader

Iran on Monday named Mojtaba Khamenei to succeed his father Ali Khamenei as supreme leader, signaling that hardliners remain firmly in charge, as the week-old US-Israeli war on Iran sparked a surge in oil prices.

Mojtaba, a cleric with influence inside Iran's security forces and vast business networks under his father, had been viewed as a frontrunner in the lead up to Sunday's vote by the "Assembly of Experts", a body of 88 clerics tasked with choosing Ali Khamenei's successor.

"By a decisive vote, the Assembly of Experts, appointed Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei as the third leader of the sacred system of the Islamic Republic of Iran," the assembly said in a statement issued just after midnight Tehran time.

The position gives Mojtaba the final say in all matters of state in the Islamic Republic, while he remains alive.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.