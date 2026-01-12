FEATURE | Trading houses outpace US majors in scramble for Venezuelan oil

Global oil trading houses have emerged as early winners in the race to control Venezuelan crude flows. They have moved ahead of US energy majors wary of credit and legal risks, securing a potentially lucrative business opportunity in the country with the world's largest crude reserves.

US President Donald Trump said US majors would invest billions of dollars in Venezuela to quickly rebuild its dilapidated oil sector following the US capture of President Nicolas Maduro earlier in January. Trump met top oil executives at the White House on Friday as his administration outlines a long-term plan to raise $100 billion to boost Venezuelan oil output.

The first companies to secure any business in the wake of the US military action in Caracas, however, were Dutch-based trader Vitol and Singapore-headquartered peer Trafigura, rather than US majors. The US Government tapped the giant merchant houses because they were better suited to quickly get Venezuelan oil exports flowing again, four industry sources familiar with the negotiations said.