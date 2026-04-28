FEATURE | Oil prices hold rally as UAE's OPEC exit offsets Middle East supply risks

Oil prices pared earlier gains after the United Arab Emirates said it would leave OPEC and OPEC+, easing some supply concerns, though prices held near the upper end of a nearly three per cent rally as stalled efforts to end the Iran war kept the Strait of Hormuz largely closed and constrained Middle East supplies.

Brent crude futures for June climbed $2.93, or 2.7 per cent, to $111.16 a barrel at 11:52 ET or 15:32 GMT. The contract was on track for a seventh consecutive day of gains.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for June rose $3.49, or 3.6 per cent, to $99.86 a barrel, after briefly trading above $100 for the first time since April 13.