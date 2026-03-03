FEATURE | Middle East war jolts global energy prices amid halted exports

Global oil and gas prices jumped on Tuesday as the US-Israeli war on Iran halted energy exports from the Middle East, with Tehran attacking ships and energy facilities, closing navigation in the Gulf and forcing production stoppages from Qatar to Iraq.

The benchmark Brent crude oil contract gained nearly eight per cent on Tuesday to above $83 per barrel, the highest since July 2024, taking gains since Friday to more than 15 per cent.

European gas prices soared as much as 40 per cent before paring gains, adding to a 40 per cent surge on Monday. Sugar, fertiliser and soy prices have all risen too.