FEATURE | Inflation fears pull oil prices down despite US-Iran tensions

Oil prices slid by more than two per cent on Thursday on worries that inflation and a slowing economy could weigh on oil demand even as the growing conflict between the US and Iran limits supply by delaying a full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

About 20 per cent of global oil supplies passed through the strait before the Iran war. Brent futures fell $1.92, or 2.5 per cent, to $76.10 a barrel at 13:26 EDT (17:26 GMT). US West Texas Intermediate crude fell $1.61, or 2.2 per cent, to $71.91.

On Wednesday, Brent closed at its highest since June 19 and WTI closed at its highest since June 22.