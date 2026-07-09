Ukrainian drone strikes force Russian diesel export ban

Russia introduced a ban on diesel exports on Wednesday as part of a raft of measures to support the domestic fuel market after systematic Ukrainian drone attacks on oil refineries triggered gasoline shortages and price spikes.

Drivers in many regions are facing hours-long lines to refuel, as intensifying Ukrainian strikes on Russian energy infrastructure squeeze supplies of diesel and gasoline.

Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told a televised government meeting, chaired by President Vladimir Putin, that the fuel situation remained complex and that ,"it is clear that the current situation at filling stations is causing concern among the public."

"Today, a ban on diesel fuel exports was introduced, and this will make it possible to increase supplies to the domestic market," he said, adding that Russia would start importing fuel in July.