VIDEO | Ukraine targets more Russian sanctions-busting tankers in Sea of Azov

Ukrainian drones hit a dozen more Russian tankers in the Sea of Azov overnight, Ukraine's military said on Thursday, the latest in a campaign aimed at disrupting fuel supplies to Russian forces and isolating Moscow-occupied Crimea.

The vessels were used to supply fuel to the Russian military, and to transport oil and petroleum products in circumvention of international sanctions, the Ukrainian military's General Staff said on social media.

It added that a tugboat and a dry cargo ship were also hit.