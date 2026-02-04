FACTBOX | Strait of Hormuz explained: chokepoint for the world’s oil trade

The Strait of Hormuz, which is vital for oil exports, has come into renewed focus after an incident reported on Tuesday in which Iranian gunboats approached a US-flagged tanker in the strategic waterway north of Oman.

Also on Tuesday, the US military said it had shot down an Iranian drone that "aggressively" approached its Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier in the Arabian Sea, the most visible part of a US military build-up in the Middle East.

Analysts have long said escalation in the region could push Tehran to target tankers in the strait or even attempt to shut the waterway.

Below are details about the strait: