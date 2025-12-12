Delays for tankers passing Turkish straits spike up to 12 days

Delays for oil tankers passing through the Turkish straits have climbed to about 12 days for a round trip to the Black Sea, up from about seven days last week, as winter storms, heightened security risks and shorter daylight hours snarl traffic, traders said and Riverlake data in LSEG showed.

The congestion, which last exceeded 12 days in February, is being compounded by intensified security checks following recent attacks on tankers carrying Russian oil and strikes on port infrastructure in Novorossiysk, traders added.