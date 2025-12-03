Turkey says "very scary" attacks on Russia-linked tankers threaten Black Sea safety

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Wednesday said the "very scary" attacks of recent days on Russia-linked tankers in the Black Sea threatened the safety of all in the region and showed the reach of the war in Ukraine was expanding.

The strikes within Turkey's exclusive economic zone violate navigational safety and are impacting commerce, he said, adding Turkey, Romania and Bulgaria, which also border the Black Sea, were looking at measures to boost security.

Fidan also discussed the attacks, some claimed by Ukraine, with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Brussels, as well as with his counterparts from Bulgaria and Romania, according to a Turkish Foreign Ministry source.