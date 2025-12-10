VIDEO | Ukrainian sea drones disable Russian "shadow fleet" tanker in Black Sea

Ukrainian sea drones on Wednesday hit and disabled a tanker involved in trading Russian oil as it sailed through Ukraine’s exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea to the Russian port of Novorossiysk, a Ukrainian official said.

The attack is the third sea drone strike in two weeks on vessels part of Russia’s so-called "shadow fleet" - unregulated ships which Kyiv says are helping Moscow export large quantities of oil and fund its war in Ukraine despite Western sanctions.