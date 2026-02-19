COLUMN | "Shadow fleet" proliferation highlights need for greater transparency in vessel ownership [Grey Power]

The growth of the sanctions-busting “dark fleet,” if nothing else, ought to have alerted the world about the level of skullduggery that has never gone away in the shipping world.

One reads about the detention of one of these ships, full of Russian, Iranian or Venezuelan oil, which is apparently owned by Sea Blackguards, a company registered in Saint Kitts and Nevis, or some other accommodating micro-state, in an office with 250 brass plates on the door. Here, the trail may well go cold.

The ship is flagged under a registry that either does not exist, is not to be discovered in the most comprehensive gazetteer, or has no conceivable interest in ship registry. The ship’s IMO number, which is supposed to identify it from cradle to grave, may well mean very little, perhaps being even transferred from a ship that has already been demolished.