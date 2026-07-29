Capital Clean Energy Carriers reports $29m profit in Q2 2026

Capital Clean Energy Carriers reported net income of $29 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared with $29.7 million in the corresponding period of 2025. Total revenue increased eight per cent to $104.9 million from $96.7 million a year earlier, driven by growth in the company's average fleet size.
During the quarter, the Athens-based shipping company took delivery of two liquefied natural gas carriers, Archimidis and Agamemnon, together with two dual-fuel medium gas carriers and one handy liquefied CO2 multi-gas carrier.
The company stated that Archimidis was financed through cash on hand and a new eight-year facility of $216 million, while Agamemnon was funded through cash on hand and a senior secured bridge loan facility of $216 million.
CCEC stated that it expects to take delivery of the carrier Alcaios I on July 31, 2026. The vessel has secured employment under an 18-month index-linked time charter.
According to the company, financing for Alcaios I is expected to combine cash on hand with $170 million raised through the refinancing of two existing sale and leaseback facilities for Aristos I and Aristarchos.
The company also formed a 50/50 joint venture with CMA CGM to construct and operate a dual-fuel liquefied natural gas bunkering vessel at a cost of $82.8 million, with delivery scheduled for the third quarter of 2028.
Chief Executive Officer Jerry Kalogiratos said, "Volatility in gas shipping markets during the second quarter allowed the fleet to capture additional contract coverage at attractive rates."
CCEC also announced an agreement to sell the carrier Amore Mio I in the first quarter of 2027 for $230 million to a joint venture owned 51 per cent by the company and 49 per cent by an affiliate of BGN.
To support its liquidity and capital structure, the company completed an unsecured bond offering of €250 million ($284.8 million) maturing in 2033 on February 25 on the Athens Exchange. Part of the proceeds was used on April 22 to prepay €150 million in unsecured bonds issued in 2021.