Capital Clean Energy Carriers reports $29m profit in Q2 2026

Capital Clean Energy Carriers reported net income of $29 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared with $29.7 million in the corresponding period of 2025. Total revenue increased eight per cent to $104.9 million from $96.7 million a year earlier, driven by growth in the company's average fleet size.

During the quarter, the Athens-based shipping company took delivery of two liquefied natural gas carriers, Archimidis and Agamemnon, together with two dual-fuel medium gas carriers and one handy liquefied CO2 multi-gas carrier.

The company stated that Archimidis was financed through cash on hand and a new eight-year facility of $216 million, while Agamemnon was funded through cash on hand and a senior secured bridge loan facility of $216 million.