Gas

Capital Clean Energy Carriers and CMA CGM form LNG bunkering ship JV

Capital Clean Energy Carriers LNG carrier Aristos I
Aristos I, an LNG carrier operated by Capital Clean Energy Carriers (representative photo only)Capital Clean Energy Carriers
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Capital Clean Energy Carriers (CCEC) has partnered with France's CMA CGM to establish a joint venture company aimed at constructing, chartering, and operating a 20,000-cubic-metre dual-fuel liquefied natural gas bunkering vessel.

Under the terms of the agreement, each party will hold a 50 per cent ownership stake in the newly formed entity, representing the first marine fuel supply vessel for CCEC.

To facilitate the project, the joint venture signed a shipbuilding contract with Chinese yard Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore and Engineering for the construction of the vessel at a contract price of $82.8 million.

Delivery of the vessel is expected to take place in the third quarter of 2028.

Upon delivery from the shipyard, the joint venture will enter into a 12-year time charter with another joint venture formed between CMA CGM and TotalEnergies.

CCEC Chief Executive Officer Jerry Kalogiratos noted that the transaction marks a natural expansion of the firm's gas platform. He stated that the joint venture represents, "a natural extension of our gas platform from carriage into marine fuel supply".

Europe
France
Asia
China
Greece
Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore and Engineering
CMA CGM
Capital Clean Energy Carriers
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