Capital Clean Energy Carriers and CMA CGM form LNG bunkering ship JV

Capital Clean Energy Carriers (CCEC) has partnered with France's CMA CGM to establish a joint venture company aimed at constructing, chartering, and operating a 20,000-cubic-metre dual-fuel liquefied natural gas bunkering vessel.

Under the terms of the agreement, each party will hold a 50 per cent ownership stake in the newly formed entity, representing the first marine fuel supply vessel for CCEC.

To facilitate the project, the joint venture signed a shipbuilding contract with Chinese yard Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore and Engineering for the construction of the vessel at a contract price of $82.8 million.