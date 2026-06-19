Brent crude steadies after a week of heavy losses on US-Iran talks cancellation

Brent crude steadied on Friday but remained set for a more than eight per cent weekly decline as traders weighed fading US-Iran truce prospects after talks were called off and Israel escalated attacks in Lebanon.

Brent crude futures were little changed at $79.78 a barrel by 08:20 GMT.

The front-month July contract for US West Texas Intermediate crude, which expires on Monday, rose nearly $1 or 1.3 per cent to $77.59 a barrel. The more actively traded WTI August contract was up 13 cents at $75.98 a barrel.