Shippers stay cautious as Iran demands permits to transit Hormuz despite ceasefire

Shippers on Wednesday said they needed more clarity on the terms of the US-Iran ceasefire before resuming transit through the Strait of Hormuz, as Iran said the waterway remained closed to vessels sailing without a permit.

The six-week conflict had brought traffic through the strait - a chokepoint for about 20 per cent of global oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments - close to a standstill, pushing global energy prices sharply higher.

Iran said it would offer safe passage in coordination with its armed forces, though its coastguards warned on Wednesday that any ship attempting to sail without permission would be, "targeted and destroyed".

"Transit in the Strait of Hormuz is closed yet, and you must receive permission from Iranian Sepah navy," the radio message received by two ship owners and shared with Reuters said.