Maersk awaits clarity on Hormuz passage after ceasefire deal

Maersk said on Wednesday the two-week ceasefire agreed between the US and Iran could open some opportunities for vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, but did not yet provide enough security certainty to resume normal operations.

"At this point, we take a cautious approach, and we are not making any changes to specific services," the Danish shipping group said in a statement to Reuters.

The war that began with US-Israeli strikes on Iran in February, followed by Iranian attacks across the region and the closing of the Strait of Hormuz, has brought shipping in the Persian Gulf to a near standstill, rippling across global supply chains.

Maersk, one of the world's biggest container shipping groups, last month suspended cargo bookings to many ports in the gulf region and introduced emergency bunker fuel surcharges around the world to compensate for rising fuel costs.