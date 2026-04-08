Hormuz shipping recovery to take at least six weeks, Hapag-Lloyd says

Hapag-Lloyd voiced cautious optimism on Wednesday on the prospect of resuming shipping through the Strait of Hormuz after a two-week ceasefire agreed between the US and Iran, but said that resuming normal traffic throughout its network would take at least six to eight weeks.

Speaking in a call to customers, CEO Rolf Habben Jansen echoed guarded remarks by peer container shipping group Maersk, saying that more security assurances were needed.

“Even if a ceasefire has now been agreed overnight, I would say that it's fair to say that the conflict in the Middle East is still severely disrupting shipping, but also supply chains," the Hapag CEO said, adding that the situation was "fluid".