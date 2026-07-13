Sea of Azov shipping remains restricted following security curbs, wheat prices skyrocket

Shipping in the Sea of Azov, the route for a quarter of Russia's grain exports, remained restricted on Monday for security reasons following Ukrainian attacks on tankers and other commercial vessels in the area, three industry sources said.

The restrictions to shipping entering and exiting the sea went into force on Friday, Reuters reported, sending Euronext wheat up as much as four per cent to a six-week high. Russian authorities have not formally announced the curbs, the sources said.

One source told Reuters commercial vessels could move freely in the Sea of Azov but could not enter or leave through the Kerch Strait, which links it with the Black Sea, and the Azov-Don channel, a navigable waterway linking the Don River with the Sea of Azov.

Russia's agriculture and transport ministries did not respond to a request for comment.