Russia suspends Don-Azov channel shipping over Ukrainian attacks, grain flows affected

Russia temporarily stopped shipping through the Don-Azov Channel, a navigable waterway linking the Don River with the Sea of Azov, three grain export industry sources said on Friday.

The move followed a Ukrainian attack on 13 Russian vessels in the Sea of Azov on Friday, including 10 tankers. Market analysts note that up to one-quarter of wheat exports from Russia, the world's largest exporter of the grain, pass through the Sea of Azov.

One of the sources said Russia's border guards notified shipping companies that all requests for passage through the Kerch Strait, which links the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea, would not be accepted from 18:10 local time on Friday.