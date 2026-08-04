Russian shipper Fesco halts Black Sea orders after Ukraine sinks ship

Last week's Ukrainian drone attack on one of its vessels has forced Russian logistics and shipping group Fesco to suspend accepting new shipment orders via the Black Sea, the company said on Tuesday.

The announcement highlights the growing disruption to shipping from a sharp escalation of attacks on each other's vessels by both Russia and Ukraine, which has pushed wheat prices higher on global markets.

Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom, which owns 92.5 per cent of Fesco, said earlier that the vessel Yanina, which was transporting goods such as frozen food and construction materials, was damaged by Ukrainian seaborne drones and sank in the Black Sea overnight from Friday to Saturday.

Fesco is one of the biggest Russian logistics operators, specialising in container shipments by rail and sea.