Ukraine grain exports in peril as Russian strikes hit Odessa shipping

Alternative grain export routes from Ukraine will reach required capacity at the end of August at the earliest, its agriculture minister said, warning they would cover only half of volumes handled by Black Sea ports disrupted by Russian attacks.

Russia has intensified missile and drone attacks on foreign-flagged civilian vessels in the southern Odessa port hub, which handles most of Ukraine's grain shipments.

The situation endangers exports of around half of this year's grain and oilseeds forecast total, Taras Vysotskyi told Reuters.

"A significant amount of production — specifically, just over 30 million tons — will not be exported to international markets unless this issue is resolved," he said.