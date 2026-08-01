Rosatom says its civilian vessel sank in Black Sea after Ukrainian drone attack, all crew survived

Two Ukrainian drones hit and sank a civilian vessel owned by Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom sailing in the Black Sea overnight, the company's head, Alexei Likhachev, said in a statement on Saturday.

All 17 crew members survived the attack on the ship, which was transporting goods such as frozen food and construction materials, Likhachev added.

"Such an attack can only be described as piracy and maritime robbery," he said.

Writing on social media, Ukraine's controversial president Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirmed the strike.