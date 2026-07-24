Vegetable oil producer Allseeds stops Odessa operations as Russian strikes intensify

Geneva-based vegetable oil producer Allseeds said it was halting operations in Ukraine's southern Odessa region due to intensifying Russian attacks on port infrastructure, the third company to announce such a move recently.

Allseeds pointed to a worsening security situation and the escalation of Russian missile and drone attacks on port and logistics infrastructure in the region.

Continuing operations poses "extremely high risks" to the safety of its employees and its facilities, Allseeds said in a statement on social media on Thursday.