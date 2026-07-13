Russian attacks force Ukraine grain exporter Kernel to freeze port activity

Ukraine's top grain exporter Kernel Holding said on Monday it had halted operations at Chornomorsk port due to a series of Russian attacks as Moscow intensifies pressure on key Ukrainian trade routes.

Russian missile and drone attacks between Friday and Sunday, described by Kernel as some of the largest wartime strikes, damaged grain, sunflower oil and meal storage and transshipment infrastructure, the company said.

Kernel, a major Ukrainian grains and oilseed producer, said the timing for restoring operations was uncertain.

Russia has repeatedly targeted maritime export routes during the more than four years since its invasion of Ukraine, striking ports vital to foreign trade and the wartime economy. The Black Sea deep-water port of Chornomorsk has been a frequent target.