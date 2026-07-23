Maersk temporarily suspends operations at Ukraine's Chornomorsk Port

Danish container liner company Maersk has stated that it is temporarily unavailable to continue providing feeder services to Ukraine's Odesa Region via Chornomorsk Fishing Port (CHFP).

The company said that its service via CHFP is temporarily suspended until further notice. All import cargo originally planned for discharge at CHFP, will be redirected and discharged at Constanța, Romania, in accordance with Clause 20 – Matters Affecting Performance of the applicable bill of lading terms and conditions.

All import shipments with CHFP as the port of discharge, currently at or expected to arrive at Port Said, will also be redirected to Constanța.